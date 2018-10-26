College football scores, schedule, games: West Virginia rolls past Baylor, Georgia Southern upsets App State

Week 9 of the college football season brings us a loaded slate, and thankfully for us all, there was a flurry of action set to take place right off the bat on Thursday night. However, if you were expecting close games, you may have to wait until Friday or Saturday. Three of the night's winning teams scored more than 50 points and another, Georgia Tech, got to 49. The closest game was the biggest upset of the night: a 20-point win by Georgia Southern over No. 25 Appalachian State.

Meanwhile, the biggest game of the night was No. 13 West Virginia's bounce-back win at home over Baylor. The Mountaineers enter November thoroughly entrenched in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game race with games against No. 6 Texas and No. 8 Oklahoma coming up.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way, updating this page with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and more from our Week 9 appetizer.

Thursday college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Ohio 52, Ball State 14 -- Box score

Toledo 51, Western Michigan 24 -- Box score

No. 13 West Virginia 58, Baylor 14 -- Box score

Georgia Tech 49, Virginia Tech 28 -- Box score

Georgia Southern 34, No. 25 Appalachian State 14 -- Box score

West Virginia gets right vs. Baylor

West Virginia needed a get-right game after its loss to Iowa State two weeks ago. Uh, yes, the No. 13 Mountaineers got right with an emphatic 58-14 win against Baylor. You want style points? West Virginia gave you style points. Quarterback Will Grier is back on track with 353 yards and three touchdown passes. Receivers David Sills and Gary Jennings each passed the century mark in receiving yards and combined for four touchdowns. Defensively, West Virginia kept Baylor to 2.8 yards per play in the first half; everything afterward was garbage time. This was a rough game for Baylor, but it was also a reminder that when West Virginia is clicking, it looks like a top-10 team.

That Grier ➡️ Sills connection thooo 👀 pic.twitter.com/7iLR5Kl0cb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 26, 2018

Georgia Tech runs all over Virginia Tech



We double checked and, yep, there's no "D" in Virginia Tech. It's counterintuitive, given Virginia Tech's reputation for defense, but the Hokies' young linebackers were terribly mismatched against Georgia Tech's triple option. The Yellow Jackets only punted twice in a 49-28 throttling and ran for 465 yards on 78 carries (vs. only one incomplete pass attempt) while gaining a whopping 35 first downs. The loss is Virginia Tech's first in conference and now there are four teams in the ACC Coastal division with one conference loss heading into Saturday. Perhaps the team with the best odds of coming out of that division? Virginia, at 5-2, which plays North Carolina on Saturday.

Appalachian State loses QB, falls to Georgia Southern

Playing a conference road game on a short week is tough. Playing a triple option team on the road on a short week is even tougher. App State found that out the hard way with a 34-14 loss at Georgia Southern. This was a natural letdown spot, but it certainly didn't help that the Mountaineers lost starting quarterback Zac Thomas in the first quarter. App State was already without running back Jalin Moore, who is done for the year with a broken ankle. This loss was a culmination of many things going wrong, but this certainly isn't the way it wanted to spend its first week in the top 25.

Toledo topples Western Michigan despite scheduling SNAFU

The Rockets got dealt a bad scheduling break as they're on their third game -- and second on the road -- in 12 days. That apparently didn't matter, though, as Toledo handled Western Michigan 51-24. Interestingly enough, the Rockets won the game without a 150-yard passer -- quarterback Mitchell Guadagni passed for 140 yards and two touchdowns while Eli Peters passed for 107 yards and three touchdowns -- and Bryant Koback led all rushers with 99 yards. You know what they say: work smarter, not harder.