Former USC cornerback Domani Jackson is transferring to Alabama, 247Sports reports. Jackson, the No. 25 prospect overall and No. 3 cornerback in 247Sports' transfer rankings, was on hand to watch No. 4 Alabama's practice Thursday as it prepares for its College Football Playoff semifinal showdown against No. 1 Michigan.

A highly-regarded prospect out of high school, Jackson started 11 games for the Trojans this season after playing largely on special teams as a true freshman in 2022. He finished the 2023 campaign with 33 total tackles and three pass deflections.

Jackson's commitment to Alabama makes sense from multiple perspectives. A top-15 overall player and the No. 2 cornerback in the class of 2022, Jackson initially chose in-state USC over Michigan and the Crimson Tide. The Mater Dei High School product took an official visit to Tuscaloosa in Nov. 2021 and Alabama looked like the favorite to land his services, but USC was able to swing momentum back entering December's early signing period and eventually earned his signature.

Jackson now fills what could be a huge void for Alabama as it continues to fight for a spot atop college football. The Crimson Tide could lose top two cornerbacks in Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry to the 2024 NFL Draft. Though neither have announced their intentions -- likely waiting for Alabama's playoff run to come to an end -- all signs seem to suggest that they'll forego their remaining eligibility given their upside as potential first-round picks.

What Alabama's getting

While Jackson may not have the production befitting a top-25 transfer player, he is oozing potential. At 6-foot-1, he has the length to battle with tall receivers in the SEC. His weight also sits north of 190 pounds, allowing him to jam wide receivers at the line of scrimmage and disrupt the rhythm of a route with his pressing ability.

He also ran a personal-best 10.25-second 100-meter dash in high school to win a California state championship, which means he should be able to turn and run with any player in the country. Alabama has an established track record of developing elite defensive backs at the collegiate level and Jackson is the latest ball of clay to mold into a similar model.