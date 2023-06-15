High-powered offenses have been at the forefront of college football in recent seasons. At the end of the day, however, a stout defensive front is still needed to go all the way. That side of the ball has consistently been a strength for Georgia, and it paid off over the past two seasons as the Bulldogs broke through for back-to-back national titles.

With the focus now on 2023 season, a stout front seven will once again be a prerequisite for any team with legitimate aspirations of winning it all in the final season before the CFP expands to a 12-team field in 2024. A number of teams who excelled here last season are expected to continue their success this fall, with the Big Ten and SEC taking much of the limelight.

The following front sevens have all the ingredients to be a step above the rest in 2023. Make no mistake: The separation among some of these highly competitive units is relatively small. While some groups have more star power to boast than others, a balanced front typically goes a long way in terms of winning.

1. Georgia

The departures of Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith to the NFL can't be overlooked, but Georgia returns linebackers Smael Mondon Jr. and Jamon Dumas-Johnson, the top two tacklers from last season. The defensive line also brings back experienced players like Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse -- the latter of which led all Bulldog defensive linemen in 2022 with 33 total tackles -- and Mykel Williams is poised to build off a true freshman season in which he led Bulldogs with 4.5 sacks. With the clip the Bulldogs have recruited at recently, depth won't be an issue. Georgia boasted the nation's top rushing defense in three of the past four seasons, and if this group lives up to the billing it will continue to give opponents headaches as the Bulldogs go for a three-peat.

2. Michigan



All-Big Ten linebackers Junior Colson and Michael Barrett are back after finishing as Michigan's top-two tacklers last season, and Nebraska transfer Ernest Hausman enters that room after registering 50 tackles a season ago. A defensive line that generated the Big Ten's top run defense last year is now without Mazi Smith and Mike Morris, but returns starting defensive tackle Kris Jenkins and defensive end Jaylen Harrell after the two combined for 84 tackles in 2022. Defensive tackle Mason Graham and edge rusher Braiden McGregor are poised to take leaps forward after appearing in all 14 games with five starts last season. Josiah Stewart makes for another talented portal addition after earning all-conference honors a Coastal Carolina, where he started 17 games over the past two seasons. That's enough for the Maize and Blue's front seven to pick up right where it left off.

3. Penn State

If this is the year Penn State finally pushes its way into the College Football Playoff, watch for its front seven to make its mark. Linebacker Abdul Carter likely has his best days still ahead of him after leading Penn State with 6.5 sacks as true freshman in 2022. That room also returns Kobe King and Curtis Jacobs after the two combined for 93 tackles a season ago. Tyler Eldson is also back after starting all 13 games and recording 44 tackles at middle linebacker in 2022. Redshirt seniors Hakeem Beamon and Adisa Isaac return as full-time starters at defensive tackle and defensive end, respectively, and defensive end Chop Robinson is set to build off a sophomore season in which he finished second behind Carter with 5.5 sacks. Dani Dennis-Sutton and Dvon Ellies are also among linemen with potential to take a step forward after both appeared in all 13 games last season, including one start for the 302-pound Ellies.

4. Clemson

The Tigers linebacker room might just have the best duo in the country with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter. The two combined for 169 total tackles last year, and Trotter solidified himself as Clemson's top pass-rusher with 6.5 sacks and 13 total tackles for loss. The defensive line brings more questions with the departures of Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, and three-time all-ACC defensive tackle Tyler Davis is Clemson's only returning lineman who started every game in 2022. However, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro started in nine contests last year, and defensive end Justin Mascoll should see more action after starting twice in 2022. The wildcard is super-senior edge rusher Xavier Thomas. Staying healthy has been a struggle at times for Thomas, but the former five-star prospect has tremendous upside when healthy, evidenced by him garnering freshman All-America honors back in 2018. Also, keep an eye out for freshman defensive lineman Peter Woods to make an immediate impact in the rotation after the former four-star recruit put together a strong spring effort.

5. LSU

Harold Perkins Jr. stole the show as a true freshman in 2022, racking up 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. The outside linebacker is part of a room that also returns West Weeks and top-tackler Greg Penn III and adds All-Pac-12 transfer Omar Speights from Oregon State. Those four combined for 136 total tackles in 2022, including 44 from Penn. LSU's defensive line will be anchored by Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo, and while Smith missed all of 2022 with an ACL injury, it paved way for Wingo to become a Third Team AP All-American. Defensive end will need new faces to step up with B.J. Ojulari and Ali Gaye off to the NFL, but LSU has the talent to fill those holes. Sai'vion Jones returns after starting three games and recording 4.5 sacks last season, and Perkins has the versatility to play off the edge. Transfer additions Ovie Oghoufo (Texas) and Paris Shand (Arizona) can also come to LSU's aid, as can five-star freshman defensive end Dashawn Womack.

Honorable mentions