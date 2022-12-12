Coastal Carolina star quarterback Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal, the redshirt junior announced Monday. Unlike many players who enter the portal at season's end, however, McCall will play in the Chanticleers' Birmingham Bowl appearance on Dec. 27 vs. East Carolina.

"Nothing I can put into words can truly explain my love and appreciation for [Coastal Carolina]," said McCall in a statement. "I'm so thankful for all the memories I've made in Conway, and I wouldn't trade my time here for anything ... No matter what happens, Conway is always home, and I'll forever be a Chanticleer."

McCall has been one of college football's most productive quarterbacks, winning the Sun Belt Conference's Player of the Year award in each of the past three seasons. He burst onto the scene during the 2020 COVID-19-impacted season, throwing for 2,488 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 569 yards and seven more touchdowns. The 2021 season brought more of the same, with McCall accounting for 3,163 total yards and 31 touchdowns. His 2022 season was a bit limited towards the end due to a foot injury, but he still appeared in 10 games and accounted for 2,816 total yards and 29 touchdowns.

The Chanticleers went 28-4 in his 32 starts over the last three seasons and won a share of the Sun Belt Championship during the 2020 season.

As for McCall's possible transfer destinations, it's hard to say. There isn't likely to be a shortage of teams interested in his services considering all he's accomplished, and it's not out of the question he could follow former Chanticleers coach Jamey Chadwell to Liberty after Hugh Freeze's departure to Auburn.