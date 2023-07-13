The SEC announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement with commissioner Greg Sankey that will keep Sankey at his post through at least 2028. Sankey, 58, has been the commissioner of the conference since 2015 when he replaced Mike Slive.

"I am grateful for the continued opportunity to serve and support the universities and student-athletes of the Southeastern Conference and I appreciate the confidence placed in me by the SEC's presidents and chancellors," Sankey said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the leaders of our member universities as we meet the challenges ahead for college athletics, seek to sustain the success of our Conference and fulfill our mission to provide our young people with the opportunity to grow academically and challenge themselves through elite competition."

Sankey's new contract was approved by the conference's presidents and chancellors He has worked in an administrative role in the SEC since Slive hired him in 2002.

"Greg Sankey continues to lead the SEC effectively through these challenging times for college athletics," said University of Georgia president Jere W. Morehead, who recently concluded a two-year stint as president of the SEC. "Under his visionary stewardship and commitment to collaboration among our members, the SEC has emerged as the nation's most stable and successful athletic conference. Today's announcement reflects our enthusiastic endorsement of Greg's ongoing leadership of our conference to even greater heights."

Sankey has navigated the conference through significant changes in the college football landscape. He has been instrumental in the development of the new 12-team College Football Playoff structure that will begin after the 2024 season. Additionally, he negotiated the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the conference and is a leader in the rapidly-evolving name, image and likeness landscape.

"During a time of great change in college athletics, Greg Sankey has been a positive force for advancing the SEC and a thought-leader across the national landscape," said University of Alabama president Stuart Bell, new president of the SEC. "The presidents, chancellors and athletic directors of our institutions hold him in great regard – respect which he has earned through his years of excellent service. I appreciate his proactive and collaborative approach to leadership and look forward to working with him for many years to come."

Sankey's career includes a stint as commissioner of the Southland Conference from 1996-2001.