Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Current Records: San Diego State 2-4, Hawaii 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Hawaii will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Hawaii gave up the first points and the most points two Saturdays ago. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 44-20 to UNLV.

Hawaii's loss came about despite a quality game from Steven McBride, who picked up 180 receiving yards and a touchdown. That's the first time this season that McBride posted 100 or more yards. Brayden Schager had a good game as well, finishing with 313 passing yards and two touchdowns in total.

The Rainbow Warriors weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 46 rushing yards. Hawaii is winless (0-4) when they've ran for that many yards or fewer.

Meanwhile, San Diego State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two Saturdays ago after their fourth straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 49-10 bruising that Air Force dished out two Saturdays ago.

Hawaii's loss was their ninth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 2-4. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance: across that stretch, they only averaged 16 points per game. The defeat dropped San Diego State's season record down to 2-4.

In addition to losing their last games, San Diego State and Hawaii failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, San Diego State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Hawaii couldn't quite finish off San Diego State in their previous meeting back in October of 2022 and fell 16-14. Will Hawaii have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

San Diego State is a solid 6-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Hawaii.