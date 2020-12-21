Grayson (Loganville) jumped to No. 3 in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings after Jake Garcia threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-0 Georgia AAAAAAA semifinal win over Norcross. The Rams, who held the Blue Devils' offense to 97 total yards and forced three turnovers, posted their third playoff shutout while moving to 13-0 on the year.

Grayson has allowed six points in four postseason games and faces Collins Hill (Suwanee) on Dec. 30 at Georgia State University as the Rams look for the school's third state title.

No. 11 Trinity (Louisville) beat Male (Louisville) 28-0 in the Kentucky 6A championship, the Shamrocks' 27th title. Bradley West rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns while the defense allowed 141 total yards as Trinity outscored the opposition 429-48 on the season.

No. 16 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) became the first Florida school to reach 12 state titles as the Raiders beat Edgewater (Orlando) 31-21 in the 7A championship. No. 17 Central (Miami) cruised to a 6A title repeat with a 46-0 win over Lake Minneola (Minneola).

Elsewhere in Florida, No. 21 American Heritage (Plantation) won its first state title since 2017 with a 24-6 victory over Rickards (Tallahassee) in the 5A championship, and No. 24 Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale) beat Bolles (Jacksonville) 35-21 in the 4A finale to grab its second crown in three years.

No. 10 Westlake (Austin, Texas) was this week's biggest mover, climbing five places following a 62-3 pasting of Smithson Valley (Spring Branch) in the 6A Division 1 second round. The Chaparrals, the defending 6A Division 2 state champs, have outscored the opposition 556-37 in 10 games.

Katy (Texas) is back in the rankings for the second time this season. The Tigers, who blasted Lamar (Houston) 60-7, were the lone newcomer and have won four straight since a 24-19 loss against No. 21 Tompkins (Katy). Katy is the ninth Texas squad in the MaxPreps Top 25.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 1

Season complete

2. North Shore (Houston)

Record: 12-0 | Last week: 2

Last week: Beat Dawson (Pearland) 38-7

Next week: Dec. 24 vs. No. 21 Tompkins (Katy)

3. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 13-0 | Last week: 4

Last week: Beat Norcross 28-0

Next week: Idle

4. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 3

Season complete



5. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 5

Season complete



6. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 6

Season complete



7. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 8-1 | Last week: 7

Last week: Beat Skyline (Dallas) 49-14

Next week: Dec. 24 vs. Westfield (Houston)



8. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 8

Season complete



9. Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 9

Last week: Beat College Station 52-21

Next week: Dec. 26 vs. Longview



10. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 15

Last week: Beat Smithson Valley (Spring Branch) 62-3

Next week: Dec. 26 vs. Stevens (San Antonio)



11. Trinity (Louisville)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 11

Last week: Beat Male (Louisville) 28-0

Season complete



12. Allen (Texas)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 10

Last week: Beat South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie) 20-16

Next week: Dec. 26 vs. Trinity (Euless)

13. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 12

Season complete



14. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 13

Season complete



15. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 14

Season complete



16. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 8-1 | Last week: 17

Last week: Beat Edgewater (Orlando) 31-21

Season complete

17. Central (Miami)

Record: 8-1 | Last week: 18

Last week: Beat Lake Minneola (Minneola) 46-0

Season complete

18. Cathedral (Indianapolis)

Record: 13-1 | Last week: 19

Season complete

19. St. Xavier (Cincinnati)

Record: 10-2 | Last week: 20

Season complete



20. Cedar Hill (Texas)

Record: 9-1 | Last week: 21

Last week: Beat Tyler Legacy (Tyler) 45-0

Next week: Dec. 26 vs. Tomball Memorial (Tomball)

21. Tompkins (Katy, Texas)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 22

Last week: Beat Cy-Fair (Cypress) 51-28

Next week: Dec. 24 vs. No. 2 North Shore (Houston)



22. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 11-2 | Last week: 23

Last week: Beat Rickards (Tallahassee) 24-6

Season complete



23. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 9-1 | Last week: 24

Last week: Beat Rockwall 30-27

Next week: Dec. 26 vs. Spring



24. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 8-1 | Last week: 25

Last week: Beat Bolles (Jacksonville) 35-21

Season complete



25. Katy (Texas)

Record: 9-1 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat Lamar (Houston) 60-7

Next week: Dec. 26 vs. Shadow Creek (Pearland)