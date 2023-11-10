Who's Playing

Virginia Tech Hokies @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Virginia Tech 4-5, Boston College 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Boston College Eagles are set to square off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 11th at Alumni Stadium. Virginia Tech is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

After soaring to 38 points the game before, Virginia Tech faltered in their match on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 34-3 loss at the hands of Louisville. Virginia Tech was already down big by the end of the third quarter and they stayed that way after failing to score in the fourth.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hokies were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 2.7 yards per play. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Louisville advanced 7.5.

Meanwhile, Boston College had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Friday. They came out on top against Syracuse by a score of 17-10. That's two games straight that Boston College has won by exactly seven points.

Thomas Castellanos was the offensive standout of the game as he rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Virginia Tech now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Boston College, their win bumped their record up to 6-3.

Looking forward to Saturday, the matchup is expected to be close, with Virginia Tech going off as just a 1.5-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Virginia Tech strolled past Boston College in their previous meeting back in September of 2022 by a score of 27-10. The rematch might be a little tougher for Virginia Tech since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Virginia Tech is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

Series History

Virginia Tech has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Boston College.