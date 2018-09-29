How to watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech football game
Who's Playing
Duke Blue Devils (home) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (away)
Current records: Duke 4-0; Virginia Tech 2-1
What to Know
Virginia Tech will challenge Duke on the road at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Virginia Tech now faces the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It was all tied up at halftime, but Virginia Tech weren't quite Old Dominion's equal in the second half when they met last Saturday. Virginia Tech fell to Old Dominion 49-35. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Virginia Tech to swallow was that Virginia Tech had been favored by 27.5 points coming into the contest.
Meanwhile, Duke simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat NC Central 55-13.
Duke's win lifted them to 4-0 while Virginia Tech's loss dropped them down to 2-1. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Duke and Virginia Tech will really light up the scoreboard.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Blue Devils are a solid 5 point favorite against the Hokies.
This season, Duke is 3-0-0 against the spread. As for Virginia Tech, they are 1-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Virginia Tech has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Duke.
- 2017 - Virginia Tech Hokies 24 vs. Duke Blue Devils 3
- 2016 - Duke Blue Devils 21 vs. Virginia Tech Hokies 24
- 2015 - Virginia Tech Hokies 43 vs. Duke Blue Devils 45
