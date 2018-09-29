How to watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Duke Blue Devils (home) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (away)

Current records: Duke 4-0; Virginia Tech 2-1

What to Know

Virginia Tech will challenge Duke on the road at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Virginia Tech now faces the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was all tied up at halftime, but Virginia Tech weren't quite Old Dominion's equal in the second half when they met last Saturday. Virginia Tech fell to Old Dominion 49-35. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Virginia Tech to swallow was that Virginia Tech had been favored by 27.5 points coming into the contest.

Meanwhile, Duke simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat NC Central 55-13.

Duke's win lifted them to 4-0 while Virginia Tech's loss dropped them down to 2-1. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Duke and Virginia Tech will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday at 7:00 PM ET Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Blue Devils are a solid 5 point favorite against the Hokies.

This season, Duke is 3-0-0 against the spread. As for Virginia Tech, they are 1-1-0 against the spread

Series History

Virginia Tech has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Duke.