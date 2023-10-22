Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Rutgers 6-2, Indiana 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

Indiana will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Indiana Hoosiers and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Indiana might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

Indiana traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They were completely outmatched by Michigan on the road and fell 52-7. Indiana has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even if they lost, Indiana's defensive line still kept up the pressure with four sacks. Leading the way was Lanell Carr Jr. and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Rutgers gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Michigan State and snuck past 27-24. The victory was all the more spectacular given Rutgers was down 18 points with 3:41 left in the third quarter.

Rutgers can attribute much of their success to Kyle Monangai, who rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown. Christian Dremel did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 80 receiving yards.

Indiana has not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season. As for Rutgers, their win was their fifth straight at home, bumping their overall record up to 5-2.

While only Rutgers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Rutgers is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Indiana against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Indiana came up short against Rutgers in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, falling 24-17. Will Indiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Rutgers is a solid 6-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 39.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Rutgers.