How to watch North Texas vs. UTEP: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

North Texas (home) vs. UTEP (away)

Current Records: North Texas 3-5; UTEP 1-6

What to Know

UTEP lost both of their matches to North Texas last season, on scores of 45-10 and 27-24, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UTEP and North Texas will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. The Miners are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for UTEP last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 42-21 defeat to Louisiana Tech. UTEP was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.

North Texas suffered a bitter loss, failing to capitalize on an early lead against Charlotte. The Mean Green lost 39-38 to Charlotte. A silver lining for the Mean Green was the play of QB Mason Fine, who passed for 394 yards and five TDs on 38 attempts. Fine's 64-yard touchdown toss to WR Jaelon Darden in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon. Not surprisingly, Fine's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Miners are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest passing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only four on the season. To make matters even worse for the Miners, the Mean Green enter the game with 23 passing touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in North Texas' favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 23-point favorite against the Miners.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

North Texas and UTEP both have two wins in their last four games.