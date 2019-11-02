How to watch North Texas vs. UTEP: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch North Texas vs. UTEP football game
Who's Playing
North Texas (home) vs. UTEP (away)
Current Records: North Texas 3-5; UTEP 1-6
What to Know
UTEP lost both of their matches to North Texas last season, on scores of 45-10 and 27-24, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UTEP and North Texas will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. The Miners are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for UTEP last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 42-21 defeat to Louisiana Tech. UTEP was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.
North Texas suffered a bitter loss, failing to capitalize on an early lead against Charlotte. The Mean Green lost 39-38 to Charlotte. A silver lining for the Mean Green was the play of QB Mason Fine, who passed for 394 yards and five TDs on 38 attempts. Fine's 64-yard touchdown toss to WR Jaelon Darden in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon. Not surprisingly, Fine's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Miners are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest passing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only four on the season. To make matters even worse for the Miners, the Mean Green enter the game with 23 passing touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in North Texas' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Mean Green are a big 23-point favorite against the Miners.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
North Texas and UTEP both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 06, 2018 - North Texas 27 vs. UTEP 24
- Nov 11, 2017 - North Texas 45 vs. UTEP 10
- Nov 26, 2016 - UTEP 52 vs. North Texas 24
- Nov 28, 2015 - UTEP 20 vs. North Texas 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Coach suspended for running up score
The county has a rule preventing teams from beating opponents by more than 42 points
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 10
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 10 of the 2019 college football season
-
Top Picks: Navy-UConn, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Navy vs. UConn odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Navy vs. Connecticut game 10,000 times.
-
Report: Urban USC's No. 1 choice
The most surprised person by this news is likely Clay Helton, who is still employed by USC
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game