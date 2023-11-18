Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: Louisiana 5-5, Troy 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt West clash at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 18th at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game Louisiana was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Louisiana might've scored the first points last Thursday, but it was Southern Miss who claimed the real prize. Louisiana fell just short of Southern Miss by a score of 34-31. Louisiana has not had much luck with Southern Miss recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their defeat, Louisiana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chandler Fields, who threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. Dre'lyn Washington was another key contributor, rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Troy came tearing into Saturday's contest with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put a hurting on UL Monroe on the road to the tune of 45-14. Considering Troy has won three matches by more than 20 points this season, Saturday's blowout was nothing new.

Gunnar Watson was the offensive standout of the contest as he threw for 219 yards and four touchdowns. Watson hasn't dropped below three passing touchdowns for three straight games.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to Troy's defense and their nine sacks. The heavy lifting was done by Javon Solomon and Richard Jibunor who racked up 7.5 sacks between them.

Louisiana has not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season. As for Troy, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 8-2.

Louisiana came up short against Troy in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 23-17. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Troy's Kimani Vidal, who rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown. Now that Louisiana knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Troy is a big 16-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Trojans, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Louisiana.