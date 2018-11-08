How to watch UCF vs. Navy: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

UCF Knights (home) vs. Navy Midshipmen (away)

Current records: UCF 8-0; Navy 2-7

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UCF. They will square off against Navy at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. UCF will be strutting in after a victory while Navy will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UCF was able to grind out a solid win over Temple last-week game, winning 52-40. UCF's success was spearheaded by the efforts of McKenzie Milton, who passed for 312 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Greg McCrae, who rushed for 188 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Navy, and their contest last Saturday only extended their streak of losses to six. They took a serious blow against Cincinnati, falling 42-0.

UCF was able to grind out a solid victory over Navy the last time the two teams met, winning 31-21. Will UCF repeat their success, or does Navy have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Stadium, Florida

Spectrum Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Knights are a big 25.5 point favorite against the Midshipmen.

This season, UCF is 6-1-0 against the spread. As for Navy, they are 2-5-1 against the spread

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.