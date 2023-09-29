Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Michigan State 2-2, Iowa 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Michigan State has played every game this season on their home field, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kinnick Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting might be a low-scoring affair.

Michigan State gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday afternoon. They suffered a brutal 31-9 loss at the hands of Maryland.

Meanwhile, Saturday was a slow day for Iowa as the team failed to score. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the brutal 31-0 bruising that Penn State dished out on Saturday. The loss put an end to Iowa's undefeated season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hawkeyes had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 76 total yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Penn State gained 397.

The loss dropped Michigan State back to even at 2-2. Iowa's loss on Saturday dropped their record down to 3-1.

In addition to losing their last games, both the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This will be Michigan State's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Iowa is a big 11.5-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college football odds.





The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 36.5 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Iowa.