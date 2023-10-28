Jackson State kicker Leilani Armenta has made college football history. With a successful extra point in the Tigers' 40-14 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday, she became the first woman to score a point in an HBCU game.

With 5:25 left in the second quarter, Jackson State tight end DJ Stevens found the end zone on a 25-yard touchdown reception. That's when head coach T.C. Taylor called on Armenta to enter the game. Her extra point attempt sailed through the uprights, putting her in the record books.

Armenta, who also plays soccer at Jackson State, suffered an ACL tear last year but has bounced back to make history twice in the same season. In Jackson State's win over Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 23, Armenta became the first woman to play in an HBCU game when she handled a kickoff.

Armenta was needed on special teams against UAPB because of injuries to kicker Gerardo Baeza and punter Matt Noll, according to the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger. That gave Armenta the opportunity of a lifetime, and she seized it in front of her parents.

"We did not know it was going to happen and we are super excited," Armenta's monther, Brandy, told the Clarion-Ledger. "We all started yelling because we had no idea. My daughter had no idea she would be kicking in the game today. We are beyond ecstatic."

Armenta wasn't satisfied with just one point on Saturday. She nailed her other two PAT attempts to finish a perfect 3 of 3 on the afternoon.