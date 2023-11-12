Texas' top running back Jonathon Brooks will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery for an ACL injury he suffered during the team's 29-26 win at TCU, the program announced. Brooks' injury occurred in the second half after he rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns to surpass 1,100 rushing yards on the season.

"We're heartbroken for Jonathon," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in a release. "He was having a fantastic season and leaves a void that needs to be filled. But we know he will continue to be an invaluable leader on our team, helping us prepare as we move forward in our mission this season. I know he will work extremely hard in his recovery, get back to full speed as soon as he can, and we will be there by his side supporting him through all of that."

Brooks finishes with 1,139 yards rushing, including a season-high 218 yards against Kansas, and 10 touchdowns. He eclipsed the century mark six times this season and went for 99 and 98 yards against Houston and BYU, respectively. Brooks also caught 25 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown in 2023.

Texas is 9-1 and sits atop the Big 12 standings (6-1) by one game over a handful of other teams as the Longhorns enjoy their best 10-game start since 2009 when they started 13-0 and won the Big 12 championship before losing to Alabama in the BCS National Championship.

Next man up as Longhorns enter home stretch

The loss of Brooks, a 6-foot, 207-pound sophomore, cannot be overstated enough when it comes to Texas' ability to do damage on the ground. True freshman CJ Baxter is now the Longhorns' leading available rusher, although he is in a different area code than Brooks with just 390 yards and three touchdowns. Baxter, a prized running back from Sarkisian's 2023 recruiting class, will have an entirely new workload put on his shoulders as Texas prepares for remaining night games at Iowa State and at home against Texas Tech to conclude the regular season.

Brooks' injury also only heightens the pressure on Texas' passing game. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers returned to action against TCU after missing two starts with a shoulder injury and passed for 317 yards with a touchdown and interception; however, the Longhorns' offense went into a shell after Texas took a 26-6 halftime lead. The unit failed to find the end zone in the second half as TCU outscored the Longhorns 20-3 in the fourth quarter alone.

The close call marked the third time in a span of four games in which the Longhrons had to hang on for dear life after once leading by three scores. The Longhorns don't have any margin for error in the College Football Playoff race after suffering a loss to Oklahoma back in early October, so losing their top rusher just as their star signal-caller came back from an injury doesn't exactly quiet any concerns to be had about the offense.