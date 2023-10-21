Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: TCU 4-3, Kansas State 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

What to Know

Kansas State has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will take on the TCU Horned Frogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, Kansas State strolled past Texas Tech with points to spare, taking the game 38-21.

Avery Johnson had a dynamite game for Kansas State, rushing for 90 yards and five touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Treshaun Ward, who rushed for 118 yards on only 15 carries.

Meanwhile, TCU humbled BYU with a 44-11 smackdown. The result was nothing new for TCU, who have now won three contests by 23 points or more so far this season.

TCU can attribute much of their success to Josh Hoover, who threw for 439 yards and four touchdowns. Millard Bradford made the highlight reel by snagging an interception and taking it all the way to the house.

Their wins bumped Kansas State to 4-2 and TCU to 4-3.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Kansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be TCU's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Kansas State skirted past TCU 31-28 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was TCU's Max Duggan, who rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on only 15 carries, and also threw for 251 yards and a touchdown. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for Kansas State to walk away with another win? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Kansas State is a solid 6-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 59.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against TCU.

Dec 03, 2022 - Kansas State 31 vs. TCU 28

Oct 22, 2022 - TCU 38 vs. Kansas State 28

Oct 30, 2021 - Kansas State 31 vs. TCU 12

Oct 10, 2020 - Kansas State 21 vs. TCU 14

Oct 19, 2019 - Kansas State 24 vs. TCU 17

Nov 03, 2018 - TCU 14 vs. Kansas State 13

Oct 14, 2017 - TCU 26 vs. Kansas State 6

Dec 03, 2016 - Kansas State 30 vs. TCU 6

Oct 10, 2015 - TCU 52 vs. Kansas State 45

Injury Report for Kansas State

Daniel Green: Out for the Season (Pectoral)

Asa Newsom: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for TCU