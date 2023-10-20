Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Kansas State Wildcats

Current Records: TCU 4-3, Kansas State 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN2

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats at 11:00 p.m. ET on October 21st at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Saturday, TCU was fully in charge, breezing past BYU 44-11 at home. The result was nothing new for TCU, who have now won three contests by 23 points or more so far this season.

Josh Hoover was the offensive standout of the contest as he threw for 439 yards and four touchdowns. Millard Bradford made the highlight reel by snagging an interception and taking it all the way to the house.

Meanwhile, the third road match was the charm for Kansas State, as they earned their first road win of the season. They enjoyed a cozy 38-21 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Avery Johnson went supernova for Kansas State, rushing for 90 yards and five touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Treshaun Ward, who rushed for 118 yards on only 15 carries.

Their wins bumped TCU to 4-3 and Kansas State to 4-2.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Kansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be TCU's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Horned Frogs have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 184.3 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Wildcats struggle in that department as they've been even better at 214.3 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches.

Odds

Kansas State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 59 points.

Series History

Kansas State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against TCU.