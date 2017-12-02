Lane Kiffin: 'I'd love to play Alabama' after FAU wins Conference USA title

After shredding North Texas in the Conference USA Championship Game, FAU coach Lane Kiffin was back at the microphone dropping one-liners, and back to referencing his former employer, Alabama.

"I would love to play Alabama," Kiffin said during his postgame press conference, "I'd feel sorry for our players, but I'd like it."

Part of Kiffin's very active social media presence has been a constant needling of Alabama and head coach Nick Saban, so to see him jumping on the "We Want Bama" train after winning the conference championship is not that surprising.

For the record, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has FAU playing South Florida in the St. Petersburg Bowl in his latest bowl projections and UCF is likely to earn the Group of Five's spot in the New Year's Six after defeating Memphis in the American Athletic Conference title game.