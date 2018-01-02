LOOK: Georgia fans crash StubHub trying to get CFP National Championship tickets

Georgia will be playing in next week's College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and the state is AMPED. Shortly after the Bulldogs beat the Oklahoma Sooners 54-48 in double overtime in the Rose Bowl, Georgia fans broke StubHub buying up tickets to the title game, which will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

And Georgia fans have already broken StubHub pic.twitter.com/8A12lJBo3o — Jake Thompson (@JakeThompsonOE) January 2, 2018

The game will be against either Clemson or Alabama. Both are relatively close to Atlanta, and both fanbases travel well. Resale prices are already absolutely out of control, and they're only going to go up.

As of this post, prices are starting at $2,500 to get in the building. We all know Georgia will be well represented, but don't count it as a home game just yet. Once Alabama-Clemson is all said and done, those tickets are going to vanish that much faster.

Georgia hasn't played for a national title since 1983, but that drought is over. And when they play in Atlanta, expect a whole lot of noise from the Bulldog faithful. They have a lot to cheer for with this team, and they've already broken the internet once trying to get there.