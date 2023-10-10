Oklahoma's 34-30 win over Texas in the Red River Rivalry was a signature moment for the Sooners under second-year coach Brent Venables. It initially appeared two of the team's top defenders -- linebackers Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak -- got matching "Horns Down" tattoos on their right thighs to commemorate the victory, but Stutsman later told reporters Monday that the tattoos posted to social media were fake.

Stutsman and Kanak made their presence felt as Oklahoma prevailed against Texas for the fourth time in the past five meetings. Kanak had a team-high 13 tackles, including a sack, while Stutsman finished tied for third with nine tackles. You can go ahead and add a successful prank to their season résumés, too. The images that made the rounds Monday can be seen below.

Stutsman posted another picture of his thigh -- no tattoo to be seen -- on social media Monday night, revealing to everyone else that they had indeed been duped.

Despite allowing more than 500 total yards, Oklahoma's defense made plays in key moments. It forced three turnovers, including a pair of interceptions, and had a brilliant goal-line stand in the second half. The Longhorns played four downs within the Sooners' 2-yard line but failed to punch the ball into the end zone.

While Saturday was the last regular-season meeting between the rivals as Big 12 members before they join the SEC in Summer 2024, it's possible they meet again in 2023 via the conference championship game at nearby AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Sooners and Longhorns exit Week 6 as the Big 12's two highest-ranked teams in the AP rankings, checking in at No 5. and No. 9, respectively.