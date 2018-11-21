Miami dismisses star wide receiver Jeff Thomas from program prior to final regular season game
Thomas was one of the most reliable playmakers on the Miami offense
Miami has dismissed its leading receiver, Jeff Thomas, from the program with one game remaining in the regular season. Miami coach Mark Richt announced the decision Wednesday afternoon in a brief release.
"We have high standards for excellence, for conduct and for the commitment to team for all of the young men who wear our uniform, and we will not waver from those standards," Richt said. "We wish Jeff the very best as he moves forward in his journey."
This is another crucial blow to Miami's receiver depth. Earlier this season, the Canes lost Ahmmon Richards to a career-ending injury, and now Thomas is no longer with the program. The sophomore is currently the team's leader in catches and receiving yards with 35 receptions for 563 yards. The speedy playmaker was also contributing on special teams, as he'd averaged 24.6 yards on nine punt returns and took one to the house. He's also returned 10 kicks for 260 yards this season.
Rumors began circulating about Thomas' departure from the program when he was absent from the team's practices on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thomas was a four-star prospect out of East St. Louis High School in the 2017 class, and held offers from just about every top program in the country before signing with Miami. While details about what led to this decision are yet to be made public, you have to think that if Thomas is on the open market, there won't be a shortage of potential suitors.
