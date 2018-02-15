Miami QB Evan Shirreffs wins partial victory in transfer battle with Canes

Miami quarterback Evan Shirreffs got a partial victory in his transfer battle with the school this week.

Shirreffs will be allowed to transfer to three ACC schools -- Duke, North Carolina and Virginia -- at which he had previously been blocked to play immediately, his father told CBS Sports.

After Shirreffs appealed as a graduate transfer, a Miami appeals committee said he could transfer to those three schools within the conference. The decision was finalized Monday after the family sought clarification from a Friday decision.

Miami had previously blocked the back-up quarterback from playing immediately at all ACC schools and nonconference opponents in 2018 and 2019.

Shirreffs had appealed after the initial blocking from those 18 schools. The Hurricanes' backup quarterback is on track to get a degree in business finance degree and plans to seek admission to a top MBA program to continue his studies.

According to his father, the appeals committee cleared Sherriffs' way to those three ACC schools because they are ranked among the top 25 MBA programs in latest U.S. News and World Report.

Miami cited policy in its student-athlete handbook in initially denying an immediate eligibility to play the aforementioned slate of schools. Shirreffs would have been allowed to get financial aid at his next stop while sitting out a year in residence. Now, he can play immediately if he picks Duke, UNC, UVA or another program not on Miami's list.

"We wish him the very best going forward," Miami athletic director Blake James said.