Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will miss the Wolverines' Week 1 game vs. East Carolina as part of the university's self-imposed penalties stemming from NCAA violations within the program. The single-game suspension is tied to the same self-imposed punishment facing coach Jim Harbaugh, who will miss the first three games of the 2023 season due to a Level I violation, along with multiple Level II violations.

An analyst will be promoted to fill Moore's spot, per Harbaugh, though a name has yet to be announced. Moore will still serve as acting coach during Michigan's Week 3 game against Bowling Green on Sept. 16.

In all, four assistants will lead the No. 2 Wolverines during Harbaugh's suspension. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will lead the team against the Pirates in the season opener. Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh will act as the team's coach in the first half of the Sept. 9 game against UNLV; running backs coach Mike Hart will then take over after halftime. Harbaugh will return to the sidelines against Rutgers on Sept. 23.

"I've heard people comment it's a slap on the wrist," Harbaugh said Monday of his suspension. "It's more like a baseball bat to the kneecaps."

Harbaugh is accused of providing false or misleading information to the NCAA, which is considered a Level I violation. The NCAA initially launched an investigation into alleged Level II violations made by Michigan's staff during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 recruiting dead period 2021. Harbaugh is believed to have contacted two prospects during the dead period and held Michigan practices with too many coaches on the field during the restrictions.

A resolution to the matter broke down earlier this year when the Michigan coach denied lying to investigators. Harbaugh admitted some Level ll violations occurred but remains adamant he did not intend to mislead investigators.

The Wolverines are seeking their third consecutive Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance this season.