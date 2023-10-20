Michigan has suspended analyst Connor Stalions with pay for the duration of the NCAA's investigation into alleged sign stealing, university athletic director Warde Manuel said in a Friday statement. Stalions, a retired United States Marine Corps captain, was identified as a person of interest whose computer access was sought by the NCAA, according to ESPN. He was hired by Michigan in May 2022 to serve as an off-field analyst.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any attempt to steal opponent signs and will cooperate with the NCAA investigation, he said in a statement. Harbaugh is already embroiled in a battle with the NCAA over separate Level II violations for which he is accused misleading investigators.

Week 8 opponent, Michigan State, was notified of alleged in-person scouting. MSU interim president Teresa Woodruff called the allegations "concerning," but that they won't deter plans for this week's rivalry matchup.

"As we look forward to the football game this Saturday, we are chagrined by the news of the NCAA investigation and we echo the Big Ten Conference's commitment to integrity," Woodruff said in a statement. "The allegations are concerning, but will be handled through the NCAA's processes. MSU has no further comment on that matter. The university is focused on supporting our own team and preparing campus for a safe game-day environment."

At issue is NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1: "Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited." Sign-stealing itself is not technically against the rules unless it involves electronic equipment to record and inform players or coaches of signals during games. Teams are given access to a great deal of film in advance of matchups in order to scout the on-field football product.