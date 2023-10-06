Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ NC State Wolfpack

Current Records: Marshall 4-0, NC State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Carter-Finley Stadium -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: The CW

What to Know

Marshall has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the NC State Wolfpack at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Marshall is currently enjoying a perfect season, with four straight wins to start things off.

Marshall gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They snuck past Old Dominion with a 41-35 win.

Cam Fancher looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 278 yards and two touchdowns while completing 82.9% of his passes, while also rushing for 102 yards. Those 278 passing yards set a new season-high mark for Fancher. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Rasheen Ali, who rushed for 79 yards.

Meanwhile, NC State was first on the board, but had to settle for second at the end of their game against Louisville on Friday. NC State fell just short of Louisville by a score of 13-10.

NC State's defense made their presence known, laying out the QB four times. The heavy lifting was done by Payton Wilson and Sean Brown.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Wolfpack wasn't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 112 passing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Louisville passed for 286.

Marshall's win lifted them to 4-0 while NC State's loss dropped them down to 3-2.

While only NC State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, they are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be Marshall's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

NC State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series History

NC State has won both of the games they've played against Marshall in the last 6 years.