Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Nebraska

Current Records: Minnesota 5-3; Nebraska 3-5

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at noon ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Minnesota has a defense that allows only 14.38 points per game, so Nebraska's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Golden Gophers got themselves on the board against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, but RU never followed suit. Minnesota was the clear victor by a 31 to nothing margin over RU. Minnesota's RB Mohamed Ibrahim was on fire, rushing for three TDs and 159 yards on 36 carries.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Nebraska falling 26-9 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. No one had a standout game offensively for Nebraska, but they got scores from TE Travis Vokolek and QB Casey Thompson. Thompson's 56-yard touchdown toss to Vokolek in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Nebraska's defeat dropped them down to 3-5. Giving up four turnovers, Nebraska had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Golden Gophers can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 15-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won four out of their last seven games against Nebraska.