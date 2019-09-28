Nebraska vs. Ohio State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State football game
Who's Playing
Nebraska (home) vs. No. 5 Ohio State (away)
Current Records: Nebraska 3-1-0; Ohio State 4-0-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Nebraska will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Nebraska and Ohio State will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Cornhuskers and Ohio State will really light up the scoreboard.
Nebraska ran circles around Illinois last week, and the extra yardage (701 yards vs. 285 yards) paid off. Nebraska managed a 42-38 victory over Illinois. QB Adrian Martinez and WR Wan'Dale Robinson were among the main playmakers for the Cornhuskers as the former picked up 118 yards on the ground on 18 carries and accumulated 327 passing yards and the latter picked up 89 yards on the ground on 19 carries and snatched two receiving TDs. Robinson didn't help his team much against Northern Illinois two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes were no strangers to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 601 yards compared to Miami (Ohio)'s 110. The Buckeyes steamrolled Miami (Ohio) 76-5. With that win, the Buckeyes brought their scoring average up a tier to 53.50 ppg.
Their wins bumped Nebraska to 3-1 and Ohio State to 4-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nebraska enters the contest having picked the ball six times, good for fifth in the the nation. But Ohio State haven't thrown an interception yet this season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $115.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 17-point favorite against the Cornhuskers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
Ohio State have won all of the games they've played against Nebraska in the last five years.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Ohio State 36 vs. Nebraska 31
- Oct 14, 2017 - Ohio State 56 vs. Nebraska 14
- Nov 05, 2016 - Ohio State 62 vs. Nebraska 3
Weather
The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 65 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Ohio State vs. Nebraska score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 5 Ohio State travels to face Big Ten rival Nebraska
-
Auburn vs. Miss. St. pick, live stream
The Tigers and Bulldogs will get together Saturday night on The Plains
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 5
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 5 of the 2019 college football season
-
Clemson survives UNC upset bid
Try as it might, the Tar Heels failed to upset the Tigers, falling to 0-11 all-time against...
-
Alabama vs. Ole Miss score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 2 Alabama hosts Ole Miss in the SEC on CBS game...
-
WATCH: Punter fakes kick for long TD
Western Carolina is now everyone's favorite team, those are the rules
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Texas routs Rice in Houston showdown
No. 12 Texas needed a get-right game, and that's exactly what Rice provided in Houston
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game