Nebraska vs. Ohio State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Nebraska (home) vs. No. 5 Ohio State (away)

Current Records: Nebraska 3-1-0; Ohio State 4-0-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Nebraska will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Nebraska and Ohio State will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Cornhuskers and Ohio State will really light up the scoreboard.

Nebraska ran circles around Illinois last week, and the extra yardage (701 yards vs. 285 yards) paid off. Nebraska managed a 42-38 victory over Illinois. QB Adrian Martinez and WR Wan'Dale Robinson were among the main playmakers for the Cornhuskers as the former picked up 118 yards on the ground on 18 carries and accumulated 327 passing yards and the latter picked up 89 yards on the ground on 19 carries and snatched two receiving TDs. Robinson didn't help his team much against Northern Illinois two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes were no strangers to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 601 yards compared to Miami (Ohio)'s 110. The Buckeyes steamrolled Miami (Ohio) 76-5. With that win, the Buckeyes brought their scoring average up a tier to 53.50 ppg.

Their wins bumped Nebraska to 3-1 and Ohio State to 4-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nebraska enters the contest having picked the ball six times, good for fifth in the the nation. But Ohio State haven't thrown an interception yet this season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $115.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 17-point favorite against the Cornhuskers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

Ohio State have won all of the games they've played against Nebraska in the last five years.

Nov 03, 2018 - Ohio State 36 vs. Nebraska 31

Oct 14, 2017 - Ohio State 56 vs. Nebraska 14

Nov 05, 2016 - Ohio State 62 vs. Nebraska 3

Weather

The current forecast: overcast, with a temperature of 65 degrees.