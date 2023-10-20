Who's Playing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Hawaii 2-5, New Mexico 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

What to Know

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the New Mexico Lobos at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Stadium. Hawaii is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Hawaii traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 41-34 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Diego State on Sunday. Hawaii gained 102 more yards on the day, but it was San Diego State that made the best of use of them.

Brayden Schager put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 427 yards and three touchdowns. Nick Cenacle also helped out as he racked up 100 receiving yards.

Even though they lost, the Rainbow Warriors dominated in the air and finished the game with 427 passing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as San Diego State only passed for 221.

Meanwhile, New Mexico might have drawn first blood against San Jose State on Saturday, but it was San Jose State who got the last laugh. New Mexico was completely outmatched by San Jose State at home and fell 52-24. New Mexico has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The match pitted two dominant backs against one another in Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Kairee Robinson. Robinson had a great game and gained 189 total yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Croskey-Merritt did his best for the losing side, rushing for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

The losses dropped Hawaii to 2-5 and New Mexico to 2-4.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the contest is expected to be close, with Hawaii going off as just a 1-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Hawaii is a slight 1-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 60 points.

Series History

Hawaii has won 2 out of their last 3 games against New Mexico.