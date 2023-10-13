Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: San Jose State 1-5, New Mexico 2-3

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

University Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Follow: CBS Sports App

New Mexico will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the San Jose State Spartans at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

New Mexico started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Wyoming. They fell 35-26 to the Cowboys two Saturdays ago.

Devon Dampier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 41 yards and two touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Jeremiah Hixon, who picked up 49 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, San Jose State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 35-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boise State. San Jose State was up 20 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite the defeat, San Jose State had strong showings from Chevan Cordeiro, who threw for 325 yards on 23 of 38 attempts, and Kairee Robinson, who gained 134 total yards and a touchdown. That's the first time this season that Cordeiro passed for 300 or more yards.

With that defeat, New Mexico now has a losing record at 2-3. San Jose State's defeat was their sixth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 1-5.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, San Jose State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This will be New Mexico's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

San Jose State is a big 8-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Series History

San Jose State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against New Mexico.