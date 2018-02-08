New Mexico suspends Bob Davie 30 days in wake of athletics department investigation
Davie was not interviewed but was named in an investigation into improper involvement with misconduct cases
New Mexico coach Bob Davie has been suspended for 30 days after two separate investigations of the athletics department into allegations that the football staff had improper involvement and improper handling of alleged misconduct.
Both the university and an outside law firm were charged with investigating the department following a concern raised by a UNM student. Interim president Chaouki Abdallah said the probe turned up outdated practices and policy violations as it pertains to the reporting misconduct.
"Both identified blind-spots as well as instances where UNM policies have been violated and outdated practices persist regarding University reporting processes," Abdallah said. "Although UNM has clear policies, procedures and options for reporting misconduct and has made important progress in simplifying these options, gaps still exist. We will close the gaps and will not accept confusion or ignorance of policies as an excuse. Behavior that violates our policies will not be tolerated. We will intensify our efforts to educate our campus community and change the culture of accountability within the University."
According to the Albuquerque Journal, the law firm "could not conclude that football coaches or staff has obstructed with criminal investigations or misconduct cases involving players based on its review of three incidents." Davie's 30-day suspension, announced just after introducing the Lobos' 2018 signing class, is unpaid and comes with details of alleged involvement in a rape case involving a player and a female student.
The alleged victim also later complained to student advocate complaining that football players talking about the rape case had said Davie ""was going to take care of it." In following up, the Office of Equal Opportunity spoke to UNMPD who expressed concerns Davie was interfering with the investigation. One officer "confirmed that Coach Davie admitted he had spoken to the players about the case and produced two players who had found a (redacted word) video of the alleged victim."
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has an ongoing investigation into the university's athletics department but announced on Thursday that it would expand.
