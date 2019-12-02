Old Dominion coach Bobby Wilder resigns from position with program
Wilder helped restart the program in 2009, but is coming off three straight losing seasons
Longtime Old Dominion coach Bobby Wilder has resigned from his position with the program. The decision comes after a 1-11 season, Wilder's worst at the helm, with the only win coming against FCS opponent Norfolk State.
"I have resigned as head coach of the ODU football program as I feel it's in the best interest for this program going forward," Wilder said in a statement. "I have poured my heart and soul into this university and our football program, but I feel this is the best decision for Old Dominion University. I plan to be an asset throughout the transition for the University."
"Coach Wilder has dedicated the last 13 years of his professional career in the pursuit of excellence for ODU football," athletic director Camden Selig added. "I am extremely grateful to Bobby Wilder, our assistant coaches, our student athletes and our football support staff. Collectively they have given everything of themselves. They have represented ODU with class and dignity."
This is not a traditional coaching change. Wilder was hired more than a decade ago to restart the Monarchs program, which had previously been dormant since 1940. Wilder was hired in 2007 and the Monarchs' first season as a FCS member began in 2009 with instant success. Old Dominion went 9-2 as a FCS Independent and two years later moved to the Colonial Athletic Association. By the time Old Dominion moved up to the FBS in 2013, Wilder had gone 38-10.
However, life in the FBS hasn't been as kind to Wilder. Though the first season as a FBS Independent resulted in a solid 8-4 record, the Monarchs had one winning season since -- albeit a wildly successful 10-3 campaign in 2016 that resulted in a share of the C-USA East title and a Bahamas Bowl victory. Since then, Wilder led three losing seasons with win totals gradually declining.
Following a season-ending loss to Charlotte over the weekend, Wilder made a strong public pitch for his job. "I am confident with 104 players back, 72 with game experience, 19 starters back, our kicker and our long snapper we will be a bowl team in 2020. if we are not at least a bowl team I would resign after next year and turn the program I built and love over to someone else for a new direction," Wilder told FootballScoop.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Paths for the seven playoff contenders
What scenarios do Oklahoma, Utah, Baylor and Georgia have to the playoff? Let's take a look
-
The Monday After: Alabama is vulnerable
A look at Alabama entering a new decade and the rest of the week that was in college football
-
Auburn makes massive Power Rankings leap
Alabama, Michigan and Minnesota all took deserved tumbles in the penultimate Power Rankings
-
QB Jake Bentley leaving South Carolina
Bentley started 33 games before a foot injury sidelined him for the season
-
Half of Ole Miss team may transfer
Some players apparently aren't happy about Luke's dismissal at Ole Miss
-
Texas fires its main coordinators
The Longhorns will look completely different next season, at least from a coaching perspective
-
Oklahoma runs past OK State in Bedlam
Oklahoma leaned on its rushing attack to win a key rivalry game on Saturday night
-
Florida dominates rival FSU in The Swamp
No. 11 Florida closed out its regular season with an emphatic victory over rival Florida State...
-
Hawaii vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. Army West Point football game