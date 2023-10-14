Who's Playing

No. 18 UCLA Bruins @ No. 15 Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: UCLA 4-1, Oregon State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers will be playing in front of their home fans against the UCLA Bruins at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though California scored an imposing 40 points on Saturday, Oregon State still came out on top. Oregon State got the 'W' against California by a score of 52-40. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Oregon State.

DJ Uiagalelei had a dynamite game for Oregon State, throwing for 275 yards and five touchdowns while completing 76% of his passes. Jack Velling was another key contributor, picking up 38 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, UCLA was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They took their matchup against Washington State 25-17.

Carson Steele and Keegan Jones were among the main playmakers for UCLA as the former rushed for 140 yards and the latter rushed for 45 yards and two touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Steele rushed for 100 or more yards. Dante Moore also helped out by tossing the rock for 290 yards.

Oregon State has been no stranger to the win column this season, as they've started out with wins in five of their first six matches, giving them a 5-1 record. UCLA has also got out to a good start at 4-1.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Oregon State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as Oregon State and UCLA haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Beavers know how to score this season, having averaged 5.2 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Bruins struggle in that department as they've been averaging 4 per game. It's looking like the end zone's going to be a busy place on Saturday. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

Oregon State is a 4-point favorite against UCLA, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Series History

UCLA has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Oregon State.