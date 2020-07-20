Watch Now: How Conference-Only Schedule Will Impact College Football Playoff ( 1:59 )

The Pac-12 has postponed its annual preseason Media Days event as college football's upcoming season continues to be put in jeopardy because of COVID-19 surges around the country. The conference announced in May that the event, held from July 29-31, would be held virtually due to safety reasons. Now, though, media days have been postponed until further notice, the Pac-12 said on its Twitter account.

All across the college football landscapes, media day events have been altered because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC have all made changes to their media days with most of the power conferences opting to hold them in a virtual setting to promote physical distancing.

Mid-to-late July is when the college football season truly starts to rev back up. But with so much uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season, the next couple of weeks could determine how the season could look -- if it's played at all.

Monday's announcement is but one change to a season that will be anything but normal. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have publicly said they are moving to conference-only games while the ACC, Big 12 and SEC have yet to formally determine what their respective schedules will look like.