Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is the new host of the LA Bowl, it was announced Saturday. Gronkowski replaces television host Jimmy Kimmel, who served as the host since the bowl game's inception several years ago.

"It's Gronk's turn now ... I can get used to this," Gronkowski said in a video posted by the LA Bowl announcing the former All-Pro tight end as host.

Gronkowski played collegiately at Arizona before embarking on an NFL career that was primarily spent playing for the New England Patriots (2010-18). Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with New England, emerging as one of the top targets for retried seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

Gronkowski initially retired after the 2018 season, but returned to the NFL in 2020, reuniting with Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The duo won a final Super Bowl together in 2020 before Gronkowski retried again after the 2021 season.

The 2023 LA Bowl, set to be held Dec. 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will be the third playing of the game. The LA Bowl was set to debut in 2020, but was not held that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Utah State beat Oregon State in the 2021 game before Fresno State defeated Washington State in 2022.