Rutgers linebacker charged in double murder plot, reportedly dismissed from team
Bullock is a junior on the Scarlet Knights football team
Rutgers linebacker Izaia Bullock has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, according to a release from Middlesex Country (New Jersey) prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Chief Kenneth Cop of the Rutgers University Police Department.
The junior was charged after an investigation determined that Bullock initiated a plot to murder the family members of an acquaintance who is not associated with Rutgers on Oct. 29. He is being held in the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending an initial court appearance in New Brunswick.
He was dismissed from the program following the announcement of the charges, according to a report from NJ.com.
Bullock, 22, is a 5-foot-11, 220-pound native of Linden, New Jersey. He has not logged any stats during his career with the Scarlet Knights, and has only played in one game in 2018 -- Sept. 22 in a loss to Buffalo. He signed with the program as part of the class of 2015.
