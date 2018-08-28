SEC utilizing TV timeout countdown clocks at stadiums beginning in 2018 season

Instead of running to the bathroom or sprinting to the concession stand during television timeouts at SEC stadiums, you'll now have plenty of information to plan your breaks.

The SEC announced Tuesday that it will implement television timeout countdown clocks in all 14 stadiums starting in 2018, and they will be visible from anywhere in the stadium.

"The use of a visible timeout countdown clock will provide fans in particular an opportunity to know when a game will re-start after a television timeout and hopefully give some definition to the perceived delays in a game," said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. "The clock will also give teams, game officials and event administrators more definitive information for time management in their respective areas of the game."

In year's past, the "red hat" official would walk out to the numbers on the 25-yard line to signify to players, coaches and fans that a commercial break is in progress. The new clock will be operated by the "red hat" official, who will have full control of it. When it reaches triple-zeroes, the teams will need to be prepared on the field for TV production to be back from commercial break.

The new system will also be implemented at four off-campus locations in 2018: Georgia vs. Florida in Jacksonville, Florida; Arkansas vs. Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas; Ole Miss at Arkansas in Little Rock, Arkansas; and the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Texas A&M will host Northwestern State at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night in the first game for the new countdown clock system.