Who's Playing

No. 17 Memphis @ SMU

Current Records: Memphis 1-0; SMU 3-0

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs are 0-5 against the Memphis Tigers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. SMU and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. If the contest is anything like the Tigers' 54-48 victory from their previous meeting November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

When you finish with 232 more yards than your opponent like the Mustangs did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at home to the tune of 50-7. That 43-point margin sets a new team best for SMU on the season. They can attribute much of their success to RB Ulysses Bentley IV, who rushed for two TDs and 104 yards on six carries.

SMU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Stephen F. Austin's offensive line to sack the QB four times. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Meanwhile, the Tigers gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener three weeks ago. They came out on top against the Arkansas State Red Wolves by a score of 37-24. Memphis QB Brady White was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 275 yards on 36 attempts in addition to picking up 39 yards on the ground.

Their wins bumped the Mustangs to 3-0 and Memphis to 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when SMU and Memphis clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

Gerald J. Ford Stadium -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won all of the games they've played against SMU in the last six years.