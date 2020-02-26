SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to host LA Bowl beginning in 2020 college football season

If you love bowl games, good news: there's another postseason matchup to watch/gamble on/use as an excuse to put together Christmas toys while you get a much-needed break from family. On Wednesday, SoFi Stadium -- the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams -- announced the launch of a new bowl, appropriately titled the LA Bowl.

The new bowl on the schedule will play its inaugural game in December of the upcoming college football season, and it will feature the Mountain West's No. 1 selection versus Pac-12's No. 5 selection. The contract between the LA Bowl and SoFi Stadium runs through 2025.

"We are thrilled to partner with LA Bowl and bring a Pac-12 presence to the new state-of-the-art facility at SoFi Stadium, in one of the biggest markets right in our footprint," said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. "The entertainment presence of the new facility will provide great experiences for our student-athletes and fans as the Pac-12 continues its postseason matchup with the Mountain West."

The Las Vegas Bowl was a longtime postseason matchup for the Pac-12 and Mountain West. With the SEC and Big Ten alternating tie-ins for that game over the next several seasons, however, the LA Bowl will provide another opportunity for the Pac-12 and MWC to clash in the postseason.