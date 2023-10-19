Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Temple Owls

Current Records: SMU 4-2, Temple 2-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Temple will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the SMU Mustangs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Temple is limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.

Temple traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a serious blow against North Texas on Saturday, falling 45-14.

The losing side was boosted by Darvon Hubbard, who rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Even if they lost, Temple's defensive line still kept up the pressure with four sacks. Leading the way was Diwun Black and his two sacks.

The Owls weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 105 passing yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as North Texas passed for 307.

Meanwhile, the third road matchup was the charm for SMU, as they earned their first road win of the season. Everything went their way against East Carolina on Thursday as SMU made off with a 31-10 victory. The result was nothing new for SMU, who have now won three contests by 21 points or more so far this season.

Preston Stone was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Jonathan McGill got in on the action too, converting a pick into a touchdown.

Temple's loss was their eighth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 2-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 14.88 points per game. SMU is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season.

Odds

SMU is a big 20.5-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 55 points.

Series History

Temple and SMU both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.