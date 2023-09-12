Texas Tech pulled off its biggest recruiting coup in program history when five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson picked the Red Raiders over in-state rival Texas. Assuming he signs his National Letter of Intent, Hudson would rank as the top high school recruit in program history.

Hudson rates as the No. 19 overall recruit and No. 7 wide receiver in the Class of 2024 as a six-foot speedster out of Lake Belton High School in Temple, Texas. As a junior, Hudson caught 65 passes for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns. 247Sports national scout Gabe Brooks compared Hudson to former Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, another superstar recruit from the state of Texas.

"[Hudson is a] highly productive high school receiver who's also provided big-play punch at running and in the return game," Brooks wrote. "Vertical field stretcher with very good initial burst that also aids in run-after-catch threat."

Hudson's dad, Desmond Royal, also played for Tech from 1985-88.

With Hudson's addition, Texas Tech climbs into the top 25 of the 247Sports Team Rankings with 19 commits -- five of which are of the blue-chip varliety.

Historic win for Texas Tech

Texas Tech has been a recruiting afterthought for most of the Big 12 era. Prior to coach Joey McGuire's arrival, the Red Raiders failed to put together a top-half Big 12 recruiting class since 2015. With Hudson's commitment, the Red Raiders are now behind only Oklahoma and Texas -- both of which are departing for the SEC -- among Big 12 classes.

Prior to Hudson, Texas Tech had never landed a five-star recruit in the modern recruiting era. In fact, prior to McGuire, the Red Raiders only had 49 players total that rated as blue-chip prospects over a 23-year period. For comparison, there are more blue-chips on Texas' roster next season than Texas Tech has ever recruited.

Even for the University of Texas, however, Hudson would have ranked as the top wide receiver recruit since 2000. The Longhorns desperately wanted his services and will still push for him through the 2023 season. Ultimately, Texas Tech shocking the 'Horns and landing Hudson sends a message to the entire Class of 2024.

Hudson's roster fit

Texas Tech runs an aggressive passing system with Air Raid offensive coordinator Zach Kittley leading the way. While Kittley has coached strong players, including NFL quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Patrick Mahomes, Hudson becomes the best wide receiver prospect to ever slot in his offense.

Kittley is no stranger to feeding his best players. Slot receiver Jerreth Sterns caught 150 passes for 1,902 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns for Western Kentucky in 2021. Receivers Xavier White, Myles Price and Jerand Bradley combined for 147 catches in 2022 at Texas Tech.

Hudson gives Texas Tech's wide receiver room its top alpha since Michael Crabtree, if things go to plan. His presence should instantly elevate the wide receiver room and only help the development of young quarterbacks Behren Morton and Jake Strong.

McGuire building monster class

Landing Hudson telegraphs a message about public perception of McGuire's program to the entire Class of 2024. Hudson becomes the fifth blue-chip commitment in the recruiting class, but don't expect things to stop there. Hutto (Texas) quarterback commit Will Hammond rates as a four-star. Lindale (Texas) offensive lineman Safety Peyton Morgan is another sought-after defensive back to sign with the Red Raiders.

Simply put, there is no recruiting juggernaut in the new Big 12 with Texas and Oklahoma off to the SEC. McGuire needs to land the plane and finalize a top-level recruiting class in 2024, but there's no reason the Red Raiders can't come away as big winners.