Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: UCF 5-5, Texas Tech 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $32.00

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the UCF Knights and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Jones AT&T Stadium. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

UCF put the finishing touches on their third blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 45-3 win over Oklahoma State. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UCF.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UCF to victory, but perhaps none more so than RJ Harvey, who rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 8.6 yards per carry. Harvey's longest rush was for an incredible 92 yards. Another player making a difference was John Rhys Plumlee, who threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns on only 18 passes.

Kansas typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Texas Tech proved too difficult a challenge. Texas Tech skirted past Kansas 16-13.

Jerand Bradley and Tahj Brooks were among the main playmakers for Texas Tech as the former picked up 91 receiving yards and the latter rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown. Brooks is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last three games he's played. Gino Garcia did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals.

The win got UCF back to even at 5-5. As for Texas Tech, the victory also got them back to even at 5-5.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, the contest is expected to be close, with Texas Tech going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UCF is playing on the road, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Saturday's contest might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Knights have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 233.7 rushing yards per game (they're ranked third in rushing yards per game overall). However, it's not like the Red Raiders struggle in that department as they've been averaging 169 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Texas Tech is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 59.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Texas Tech

Cole Spencer: out (Foot)

Tyler Shough: doubtful (Leg)

Blake Burris: out (Knee)

Isaac Smith: Out for the Season (Knee)

Wesley Smith: Out for the Season (Back)

Injury Report for UCF