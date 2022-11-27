Rivalry Week in college football delivers upheaval almost every single season, and the scores and results from Week 13 did not break from tradition as both AP Top 25 poll voters and the College Football Playoff Selection Committee have a mess to sort through when making their updated rankings.

Four top-10 teams lost and nine teams ranked in last week's AP Top 25 took losses despite only having four games between ranked opponents this week. So, there is clearly a lot of change on the horizon.

There won't be any change at the top, however, as any doubt about whether Ohio State could overtake Georgia for No. 1 was squashed with the Bulldogs rounding out a 12-0 regular season record for the second year in a row while the Buckeyes were thumped by rival Michigan at home. The Wolverines will move into an undisputed No. 2 position across most AP Top 25 ballots, potentially grabbing some first-place votes of their own, but confidence won't be shaken in the reigning national champs and their position at the top of the mountain. The intrigue between Georgia and Michigan is less in the polls and more in the playoff future as the two programs met in the semifinals last season and could see a rematch in 2022 after both finishing 12-0.

The fall for Ohio State, however, is something to watch with the release of the new AP poll as it might inform our expectations for the committee's update of the CFP Rankings on Tuesday. The Buckeyes are 11-1 with the only defeat coming to a team that will likely be ranked No. 2 on Sunday, so it's unlikely to fall outside of the top five, but given USC's performance in the win against Notre Dame on Saturday night in primetime, the positioning of the Buckeyes against the Trojans is a preview of the playoff debates heading into championship week. USC will get the final word with a chance to win the Pac-12 title in Las Vegas, while Ohio State will root for results that open the door for a top-four finish in the final CFP Rankings.

Outside of the playoff picture are the more stunning results that will force voters to make some tougher decisions, balancing what were previously strong profiles with new bad losses. LSU and Clemson, both top 10 teams last week, lost as a double-digit favorites to unranked teams. They each have respectable records and head-to-head wins that will protect against a dramatic tumble down the top 25, but those losses demand adjustments opening the door for upward movement at the top of the rankings.

South Carolina is set to make a big splash after taking down Clemson, marking a return to the AP poll after a one-week stint back in October, and UTSA could on the verge of its 2022 debut in the top 25 after rounding out a 10-2 regular season and undefeated conference record with a comeback win against UTEP. In between there's plenty of shake up like Oregon's drop after blowing a lead at Oregon State and the Beavers subsequent rise in the rankings from the impressive win.

When all the dust has settled, here's how we think the new AP Top 25 will look on Sunday:

1. Georgia (Last week -- 1): A sluggish start turned into a respectable final and the 37-14 win against Georgia Tech should prevent Michigan from overtaking the top spot.

2. Michigan (3): Saturday was a generational win for the Michigan football program, seemingly reestablishing an edge that had been lost in one of college football's great rivalries with the first back-to-back since since 1999-2000. It also rounded out Michigan's first 12-0 regular season since 1997, the year of the program's most recent national championship.

3. TCU (4): The Horned Frogs won't see a huge bump up in the polls but should also feel better about their playoff future following a win against Iowa State that saw them join Georgia and Michigan as the only teams to finish 2022 with 12 regular-season wins. It's an accomplishment that hasn't been seen in Fort Worth, Texas, since 2010, a 13-0 Rose Bowl season that finished with a No. 2 ranking in the final AP poll.

4. USC (5): The 38-27 win against Notre Dame continues a streak of quality victories for the Trojans here at the back end of the season, and the added bonus of Caleb Williams' Heisman Trophy-worthy heroics will add to the voters' motivation to move USC into the top four.

5. Ohio State (2): The Buckeyes are going to spend championship weekend rooting for chaos after losing out on the Big Ten East in the loss to Michigan.

6. Alabama (8): Fans around the sport will debate throughout the week if there is a path for Bama to make the playoff. The pretzel logic will be equally fascinating and frustrating, but for now, there is a ceiling on how this two-loss Alabama team can move up after the Iron Bowl win against Auburn.

7. Tennessee (9): Though Vanderbilt brought doom for SEC East foes in back-to-back weeks, the Volunteers found a much-needed get-right win during their trip to Nashville and finish a wild 2022 regular season with a 10-2 record, the program's first 10-win regular season since 2003.

8. Penn State (11): For the fourth time since 2016, Penn State has won 10+ games in the regular season. After disappointing finishes in 2020 and 2021, the Nittany Lions will have a chance to also notch another top 10 finish in the AP poll with a strong bowl season performance.

9. Clemson (7): At 10-2 overall, there's still a pretty high floor for how far the Tigers fall in the rankings, but any hopes of making a late charge into the playoff went out the window with the defeat at the hands of rival South Carolina.

10. Washington (12): The Huskies are set for a move into the top 10 after notching the first Apple Cup win of the Kalen DeBoer era. Washington finishes the regular season with 10 wins for the first time since 2017, though it will not get to play USC for the Pac-12 title due to losing the three-team tiebreaker to Utah.

11. LSU (6): Texas A&M is a seven-loss team that put up just 20 points against UMass in Week 12 yet dropped 38 on LSU in the final week of the regular season. This is a bad loss that would result in a bigger drop if not for the win against Alabama and the cache that comes with an SEC West championship.

12. Oregon (10): The Ducks suffered a 38-34 loss at Oregon State that drops them to 9-3 on the season and creates a ton of chaos as the Pac-12 seeks a championship game partner for uSC.

13. Utah (14): After a disappointing defeat to Oregon, Utah took out all its aggression against Colorado. The Utes had a 42-0 lead at halftime and never looked back in a 63-21 win.

14. Kansas State (15): The Wildcats will get another shot at TCU, this time with the Big 12 championship on the line, after pulling away late to beat rival Kansas by 20.

15. Florida State (16): Florida put up a great challenge, but the Seminoles held on for a 45-38 rivalry win to finish 9-3 on the season.

16. Oregon State (22): Jonathan Smith has continued to build on the upward trajectory at his alma mater, finishing one of the program's best seasons in years with a massive rivalry win against Oregon.

17. Notre Dame (13): Marcus Freeman did a great job of turning this team around following a rough start to finish 8-4, and the drop in the rankings won't be too dramatic given the way the Fighting Irish battled against USC.

18. UCLA (17): Not much adjustment and maybe even a slight drop in the reshuffling after UCLA avoids an upset in a 35-28 win at California.

19. Tulane (19): The Green Wave will get to host the AAC title game after going on the road and pulling out a 27-24 win against Cincinnati.

20. Texas (24): There were Big 12 title stakes when the game kicked off on Friday, but while Kansas State shut that door on Saturday night. the Longhorns will move up after a 38-27 win against Baylor.

21. South Carolina (NR): The Gamecocks, which were 27th last week in voting points, will be back in the rankings after recording back-to-back wins against top-10 teams for the first time in program history. South Carolina finishes the regular season with an 8-4 mark.

22. NC State (NR): Down to their fourth string quarterback, the Wolfpack gutted out a 30-27 double-overtime win at North Carolina, which was ranked No. 18 in last week's AP poll.

23. UCF (25): The Knights clinched a spot in the AAC title game with a win in the War on I-4, but the narrow margin should get the voters attention as it was not expected to require the kind of last-minute heroics UCF got to beat South Florida.

24. UTSA (NR): The Roadrunners were 26th last week in voting points and already had a Conference USA title game spot clinched but needed the win against UTEP to finish 8-0 in conference play for the season.

25. Cincinnati (21): The Bearcats could fall out after a 27-24 loss against Tulane that cost them a spot in the AAC title game, but this is still only a three-loss team with two of those losses by close margins to ranked teams.

Projected to drop out: North Carolina (18), Ole Miss (20), Coastal Carolina (23)