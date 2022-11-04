Who's Playing

No. 19 Tulane @ Tulsa

Current Records: Tulane 7-1; Tulsa 3-5

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. Tulane and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET on Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Green Wave will be strutting in after a win while Tulsa will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Memphis Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but last week Tulane proved too difficult a challenge. Tulane was able to grind out a solid victory over Memphis, winning 38-28. The team ran away with 35 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. Tulane's RB Tyjae Spears did his thing and rushed for one TD and 125 yards on 24 carries.

The Green Wave's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of S Larry Brooks and DB Jarius Monroe.

Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane came up short against the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, falling 45-34. Tulsa was down 45-20 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite their loss, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RB Jordan Ford, who snatched one receiving TD, was the best among equals. Ford had some trouble finding his footing against the Temple Owls last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Green Wave are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Tulane is now 7-1 while Tulsa sits at 3-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulane ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season. As for the Golden Hurricane, they come into the matchup boasting the 18th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 182.9.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Tulsa have won four out of their last seven games against Tulane.