Alabama landed a big commitment on Friday when former Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell announced his intention to transfer to the Crimson Tide on Twitter. A redshirt junior from Columbus High School in Miami, Harrell entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Harrell had 18 catches for 523 yards and six touchdowns for the Cardinals in 2021 and ranked No. 15 among wide receivers in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings. The former three-star prospect visited Alabama last weekend for its spring game.

"It was phenomenal," Harrell said ,per 247Sports. "It was a good fanbase. It was an experience I ain't ever seen before. I was excited about it. I liked what was going on as far as the facilities, the football field, the apartments, stuff like that. The academics, they're big on that as well. Everything was just great."

His commitment marks another major offseason win for coach Nick Saban as he rebuilds his wide receiver room following the departures of Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden. Heading into the 2022 season, wideout is one of Alabama's biggest question marks.

Harrell will contend for playing time with ex-Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton, Iron Bowl hero Ja'Corey Brooks and junior Traeshon Holden. Harrell's track-star speed and big play ability (29.06 yards per catch) will give Saban and offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien the ability to stretch the field and take the top off opposing defenses.

Harrell sees Alabama as the perfect fit for his skill set. "Just with the quarterback, with Bryce Young, I just feel like with his arm and his capability of throwing the ball, I feel like our chemistry would be fine with the speed I have and the capability I have as well," Harrell told 247Sports. "I feel like we could go a long way with it."

Harrell is the fifth high-profile player to transfer to Alabama during the offseason. In addition to Burton, Saban also landed former LSU safety Eli Ricks, former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Vanderbilt offensive lineman Tyler Steen.

Alabama has evolved into the most desirable transfer destination for wide receivers. Williams left Ohio State for Alabama a year ago and promptly became a Biletnikoff Award finalist after posting 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. Burton caught 26 passes for 497 yards and five touchdowns at Georgia in 2021, but left the Bulldogs shortly after the College Football Playoff National Championship. He finished second on the team in receiving yards and tops among wide receivers for coach Kirby Smart's crew.