Who's Playing

No. 15 USC @ UCLA

Current Records: USC 4-0; UCLA 3-2

What to Know

The USC Trojans are 4-1 against the UCLA Bruins since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. USC and UCLA will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rose Bowl. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Trojans made easy work of the Washington State Cougars last week and carried off a 38-13 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-6. USC's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Kedon Slovis, who passed for five TDs and 287 yards on 32 attempts, and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who snatched four receiving TDs. Slovis' performance made up for a slower contest against the Utah Utes three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, UCLA beat the Arizona State Sun Devils 25-18 last week. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. UCLA can attribute much of their success to QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for one TD and 192 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 49 yards, and RB Brittain Brown, who picked up 94 yards on the ground on seven carries. Brown's longest run was for 66 yards in the second quarter.

The Trojans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

USC is now a perfect 4-0 while the Bruins sit at 3-2. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: USC enters the game with only three rushing touchdowns allowed, good for fifth best in the nation. As for UCLA, they rank seventh in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

USC have won four out of their last five games against UCLA.