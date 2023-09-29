Who's Playing
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors @ UNLV Rebels
Current Records: Hawaii 2-3, UNLV 3-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. The timing seems to be in UNLV's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Hawaii has been banged up by eight consecutive losses on the road.
Last Saturday, UNLV strolled past UTEP with points to spare, taking the game 45-28.
Jai'Den Thomas had a dynamite game for UNLV, rushing for 100 yards and four touchdowns. Vincent Davis Jr. and his 97 yards on the ground were another key factor in UNLV's victory.
Meanwhile, Hawaii narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past New Mexico State 20-17. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Hawaii made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Nobody from Hawaii had a standout game, but they still got scores from Brayden Schager and Koali Nishigaya.
Their wins bumped UNLV to 3-1 and Hawaii to 2-3.
Looking ahead, UNLV is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're covered the spread the last four times they've played.
Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' contest: The Rebels have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 194.5 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Rainbow Warriors, though, as they've been averaging only 61 per game. Will that strength be enough to propel UNLV to victory, or does Hawaii have a plan to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.
Odds
UNLV is a big 11-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 59.5 points.
Series History
Hawaii has won 4 out of their last 7 games against UNLV.
- Nov 19, 2022 - Hawaii 31 vs. UNLV 25
- Nov 13, 2021 - UNLV 27 vs. Hawaii 13
- Dec 12, 2020 - Hawaii 38 vs. UNLV 21
- Nov 16, 2019 - Hawaii 21 vs. UNLV 7
- Nov 17, 2018 - Hawaii 35 vs. UNLV 28
- Nov 04, 2017 - UNLV 31 vs. Hawaii 23
- Nov 07, 2015 - UNLV 41 vs. Hawaii 21