Who's Playing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Hawaii 2-3, UNLV 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. The timing seems to be in UNLV's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Hawaii has been banged up by eight consecutive losses on the road.

Last Saturday, UNLV strolled past UTEP with points to spare, taking the game 45-28.

Jai'Den Thomas had a dynamite game for UNLV, rushing for 100 yards and four touchdowns. Vincent Davis Jr. and his 97 yards on the ground were another key factor in UNLV's victory.

Meanwhile, Hawaii narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past New Mexico State 20-17. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Hawaii made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Nobody from Hawaii had a standout game, but they still got scores from Brayden Schager and Koali Nishigaya.

Their wins bumped UNLV to 3-1 and Hawaii to 2-3.

Looking ahead, UNLV is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' contest: The Rebels have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 194.5 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Rainbow Warriors, though, as they've been averaging only 61 per game. Will that strength be enough to propel UNLV to victory, or does Hawaii have a plan to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

UNLV is a big 11-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 59.5 points.

Series History

Hawaii has won 4 out of their last 7 games against UNLV.