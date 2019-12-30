Virginia vs. Florida: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 9 Florida @ No. 24 Virginia

Current Records: Florida 10-2; Virginia 9-4

What to Know

The Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Florida and Virginia will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. The Gators have a defense that allows only 14.42 points per game, so Virginia's offense will have their work cut out for them.

When you finish with 261 more yards than your opponent like Florida did four weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They made easy work of the Florida State Seminoles and carried off a 40-17 victory. Florida QB Kyle Trask was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 343 passing yards on 41 attempts.

Meanwhile, Virginia took a serious blow against the Clemson Tigers three weeks ago, falling 62-17. A silver lining for Virginia was the play of WR Hasise Dubois, who caught ten passes for one TD and 130 yards.

Florida's win lifted them to 10-2 while Virginia's loss dropped them down to 9-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gators enter the contest with only ten passing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the nation. As for the Cavaliers, they rank sixth in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 45 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.