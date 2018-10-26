Watch FCS No. 1 North Dakota State vs. South Dakota on CBS Sports Digital
The Bison are still firing on all cylinders with a perfect record so far this season
North Dakota State may be a few years removed from Carson Wentz, but the FCS powerhouse is as good as its ever been. The team is No. 1 in the FCS, and quarterback Easton Stick is still doing damage. The Bison have looked great so far this season, and are now 7-0 to start the year.
This week, they find themselves up against the South Dakota Coyotes, who have fallen on hard times in recent weeks. The Coyotes have dropped their last two games, giving up 71 points in the process. They'll try to slow down Stick and a potent North Dakota State offense that hasn't scored less than 21 points in a game this season.
This win would be huge for South Dakota, who really need a signature victory this season. Playing at home may give it a much-needed edge, but it's going to be a tall order for a team that's been struggling in recent weeks.
Here's how you can watch the Bison and the Coyotes go at it on Saturday.
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 27
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: The DakotaDome -- Vermillion, South Dakota
- Stream: SportsLive (watch on desktop, iOS and Android)
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
