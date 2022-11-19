Who's Playing

UNLV @ Hawaii

Current Records: UNLV 4-6; Hawaii 2-9

What to Know

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.27 points per game before their contest Saturday. Hawaii and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup will be decided by the defense.

The Rainbow Warriors were hampered by 115 penalty yards against the Utah State Aggies last week. Hawaii came up short against Utah State, falling 41-34. The losing side was boosted by RB Tylan Hines, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 69-yard rush in the fourth quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

UNLV came within a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs last Friday, but they wound up with a 37-30 loss. A silver lining for UNLV was the play of RB Aidan Robbins, who rushed for one TD and 144 yards on 26 carries. That touchdown -- a 66-yard rush in the fourth quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Special teams collected 16 points for the Rebels. P Daniel Gutierrez delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

The Rainbow Warriors are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Hawaii, who are 5-4 against the spread.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Giving up four turnovers, Hawaii had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if UNLV can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Spectrum

Spectrum Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.52

Odds

The Rebels are a big 11-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hawaii have won three out of their last six games against UNLV.